The second Test match between India and West Indies seems to be tilting in favour of India. Play resumes on the fourth day. Day 4 is set to start at the Queen's Park Oval at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch live telecast of the day's play on DD Sports. This is available not just for DD FreeDish users but on DTH and DTT platforms. FanCode will provide live streaming of the match but at the cost of a subscription fee. Fans can watch live streaming of the action for free on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

Stumps on Day 3 in the second #WIvIND Test! #TeamIndia scalped 5 wickets today 👍 👍 We will see you tomorrow for Day 4 action. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z pic.twitter.com/weflaQIWy1 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2023

