Madhya Pradesh are currently facing Rest of India at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior in the Irani Cup 2022-23. After winning the toss, Rest of India put up a total of 387-3 at the end of day 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal 213(259) and Abhimanyu Easwaran 154(240) were the two starts for the Rest of India team. Day 2 will begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Irani Cup 2022-23. And this match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Ravichandran Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson To Become Number One Bowler in Test Cricket As per Latest ICC Rankings.

Irani Cup 2022-23 Live

Hello from Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior 👋 🚨 Toss News 🚨 Rest of India have won the toss & elected to bat against Madhya Pradesh. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/L1ydPUXHQL #IraniCup | #MPvROI | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Pdb28Xo84F — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2023

