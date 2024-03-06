The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is here with its inaugural season and it is set to kick off with a grand opening ceremony. It will feature a musical festival which will be headlined by the likes of 'Gully Boy' fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dharavi Rockers Band and MC Stan. The ISPL 2024 opening ceremony has a start time of 5:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) ahead of the Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai match. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ISPL 2024. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports 2. The fans can also watch live streaming of the event on the SonyLIV app and website. ISPL 2024: Inaugural Indian Street Premier League T10 Cricket Tournament To Kickstart Today With Grand Opening Ceremony.

ISPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

MC Stan to Perform

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)