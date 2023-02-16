Italian giants Juventus will take on French outfit FC Nantes in the knockout round Play-off match of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The 1st leg will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the SonyLiv app and website. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Juventus vs FC Nantes Live Streaming on Sony Liv

Thursday night ⚽ from #EuropaLeague 🤩💃 Which fixture will see the most goals scored? 💬 Stream all 🎱 #UEL games tonight, LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/XlPmeQDmma — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 16, 2023

