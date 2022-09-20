Pakistan and England are slated to face off against each other in the first T20I match of the seven-game series on September 20 (Tuesday). The cricket match will be held at National Stadium Karachi and has a start time of 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of the match while PTV Sports will telecast the clash live in Pakistan. JioTV app and the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network SonyLIV will provide the online live streaming of the PAK vs ENG match.

Check PAK vs ENG 1st T20I streaming details:

A 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙘 tour as England play in Pakistan after a 𝟏𝟕-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 hiatus! Who will draw first blood? 👀 🏏 #PAKvENG 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈 🗓️ Tonight 🕗 𝟖 𝐏𝐌 onwards 📺 #SonySportsNetwork #Pakistan #England #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/eipj7ZJ3Cn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2022

