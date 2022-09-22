Pakistan would be facing England in the 2nd T20I of the series on Thursday, September 22. The match would be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is slated to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in Pakistan can watch this game on PTV Sports. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony, would be providing live streaming of this clash.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

.@AlexHales1's top innings of 5️⃣3️⃣ from just 4️⃣0️⃣ balls helped 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 win their first game in on Pakistan soil in 17 years 💪 Can he play another match-winning knock in his returning series? 🏏#PAKvENG 👉🏼 2nd T20I tonight at 8 PM only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/2EhbZi7yF3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)