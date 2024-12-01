Despite rain playing spoilsport on Day 1, West Indies have managed to gain an upper hand against Bangladesh in the WI vs BAN 2nd Test, where the hosts will look to press advantage when Day 2 resumes on December 1. The WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024 is being played at Sabina Park in Jamaica and starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there would be no WI vs BAN Test Series 2024 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans seeking an online viewing option can tune in to the FanCode app and website where they can watch WI vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 live streaming, which would need a match pass. WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024: West Indies National Cricket Team Ends Two-Year Losing Streak at Home With 201-Run Win Over Bangladesh.

WI vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2

🚨 #DidYouKnow: Kraigg Brathwaite is about to break Sir Garfield Sobers' 52-year-old record! 👀 Sobers and Brathwaite are tied for the most consecutive Test appearances for the West Indies with 85 Tests. As he takes the field against Bangladesh today, Brathwaite will be making… — FanCode (@FanCode) November 30, 2024

