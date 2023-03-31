Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, who introduced new fantasy sports platform CrickPe, apologised to fans after the app saw glitches on the opening day of IPL 2023, which saw Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings. Grover took to social media to reveal that he lost his father this week leading up to the launch of the app and said that he 'failed' and not making any excuses. He also promised fans the app would be 'without glitches' by Monday. Users who experienced these glitches shared their concerns on social media as well. Oops! Twitter User Accuses Ashneer Grover's CrickPe of Copy-Pasting 'Points System Content' Directly from Fantasy Sports App Dream11.

Ashneer Grover Reveals Father's Death Leading to Launch of CrickPe App

Sorry. In this week leading to CrickPe app launch I lost my dad. Tough decision was to abort launch or go ahead with IPL nevertheless. I promise the app will be without glitches by Monday. I failed - not making any excuses.@crickpe_app — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 31, 2023

'Kindly Refund'

Kindly cancel the match and Refund Money To all user bcz noone was able to edit the team before the deadline @crickpe_app @Ashneer_Grover — Harshit Mehta (@ALoNe_TiGeR77) March 31, 2023

'All is Same'

Dear @Ashneer_Grover did you said no bot app in advertisements ?? We trusted for something new and transparent but all is same I guess.. and no personal hate to anything..just shared what felt..#crickpe #botfantasy #sabsamehe pic.twitter.com/4YFPMAad3H — Gunj Fashion (@GunjFashion) March 31, 2023

'How Come?'

@Ashneer_Grover how come same player is First in list and 16th as well 🙄#crickpe pic.twitter.com/BSUDP0s94C — Tech thoughts (@Techthoughts92) March 31, 2023

'Cheating or Glitch'

First day of your app and i caught you cheating or may be a glitch, i don’t know. How can this user can take same player (R gaikwad) twice in his playing 11 and that’s too as a captain?🤔. @Ashneer_Grover @crickpe_app pic.twitter.com/xzM3SDZfpE — Manish upadhaya (@Manishu54849715) March 31, 2023

'Paise Wapas Kar'

Bhai paise wapas kar 1000 lagaye teh team change nhi kar paya pic.twitter.com/V3ghVIg8OA — Harsh Mishra (@HarshBeliever) March 31, 2023

Restricted

Sir I am in Kolkata but it shows that app is restricted outside India. Why sir ?????? pic.twitter.com/5zdLuPYhdC — VIKESH ❤️🔥🙏 (@Vikeshkumar20) March 31, 2023

