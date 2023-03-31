Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, who introduced new fantasy sports platform CrickPe, apologised to fans after the app saw glitches on the opening day of IPL 2023, which saw Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings. Grover took to social media to reveal that he lost his father this week leading up to the launch of the app and said that he 'failed' and not making any excuses. He also promised fans the app would be 'without glitches' by Monday. Users who experienced these glitches shared their concerns on social media as well. Oops! Twitter User Accuses Ashneer Grover's CrickPe of Copy-Pasting 'Points System Content' Directly from Fantasy Sports App Dream11.

