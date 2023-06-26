To give fans around the world a unique opportunity to interact with the coveted trophy, ICC has launched Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth and it is going to make a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium at Ahmedabad. This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon.

ICC Launches Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Into Stratosphere

Landing from the stratosphere 🌌 The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has been launched in stunning fashion 🏆#CWC23 | Details 👇https://t.co/TnX5JTElqv — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023

