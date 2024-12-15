Former BCCI Secretary, and current ICC President Jay Shah visited The Gabba on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, where the newly-appointed head interacted with several former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Glenn McGrath, David Warner, and Sir Ian Botham, and also members of Cricket Australia. This is Shah's first official visit to an international match as ICC President after taking over earlier this month. Check out Jay Shah's Gabba tour video below. Jasprit Bumrah Picks Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Claims Second Fifer of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

Jay Shah Visits The Gabba

Pleasure to be at the Gabba to witness two top-ranked teams chasing a place in the @ICC World Test Championship Final.@CricketAus | @BCCI pic.twitter.com/uIUUfGJxUu — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 15, 2024

