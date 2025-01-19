Identity of Cute Pretoria Capitals Fan Revealed! Know Who is the Kid Whose Reaction Went Viral During SA20 2025

The reaction of a small kid went viral on social media during the SA20 2025 match between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals. The small child was wearing Pretoria Capitals jersey so it could be understood that she was a Capitals fan. She gave a shocking 'oh no' reaction like a mature adult fan and her reaction went viral immediately. Later it was revealed that the kid was Amelia Nortje, the daughter of Pretoria Capitals cricketer Anrich Nortje. Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The Cute Little Kid is Anrich Nortje's Daughter

This little kid is Anrich Nortje's daughter. pic.twitter.com/qhYsx3s6Rf — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) January 19, 2025

Amelia Nortje in Instagram Post of Micaela Nortje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micaela Nortje (@micaela_nortje)

