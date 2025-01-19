Identity of Cute Pretoria Capitals Fan Revealed! Know Who is the Kid Whose Reaction Went Viral During SA20 2025

The cute little kid gave a shocking 'oh no' reaction like a mature adult fan and her reaction went viral immediately. Fans who are eager to know who the child was, will get the entire information here.

Identity of Cute Pretoria Capitals Fan Revealed! Know Who is the Kid Whose Reaction Went Viral During SA20 2025
Pretoria Capitals Fan (Photo Credits: @SA20_League/X)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 19, 2025 05:08 PM IST

The reaction of a small kid went viral on social media during the SA20 2025 match between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals. The small child was wearing Pretoria Capitals jersey so it could be understood that she was a Capitals fan. She gave a shocking 'oh no' reaction like a mature adult fan and her reaction went viral immediately. Later it was revealed that the kid was Amelia Nortje, the daughter of Pretoria Capitals cricketer Anrich Nortje. Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The Cute Little Kid is Anrich Nortje's Daughter

Amelia Nortje in Instagram Post of Micaela Nortje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micaela Nortje (@micaela_nortje)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Anrich Nortje Latest Cricket News Paarl Royals Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Pretoria Capitals Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals SA20 SA20 2025 South Africa Viral Cricket Videos
You might also like
Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral
0);" onclick="shareOpen('https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fsocially%2Fsports%2Fcricket%2Fidentity-of-cute-pretoria-capitals-fan-revealed-know-who-is-the-kid-whose-reaction-went-viral-during-sa20-2025-6577168.html&text=Identity+of+Cute+Pretoria+Capitals+Fan+Revealed%21+Know+Who+is+the+Kid+Whose+Reaction+Went+Viral+During+SA20+2025&via=latestly', 650, 420);">
Identity of Cute Pretoria Capitals Fan Revealed! Know Who is the Kid Whose Reaction Went Viral During SA20 2025
Pretoria Capitals Fan (Photo Credits: @SA20_League/X)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 19, 2025 05:08 PM IST

The reaction of a small kid went viral on social media during the SA20 2025 match between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals. The small child was wearing Pretoria Capitals jersey so it could be understood that she was a Capitals fan. She gave a shocking 'oh no' reaction like a mature adult fan and her reaction went viral immediately. Later it was revealed that the kid was Amelia Nortje, the daughter of Pretoria Capitals cricketer Anrich Nortje. Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The Cute Little Kid is Anrich Nortje's Daughter

Amelia Nortje in Instagram Post of Micaela Nortje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micaela Nortje (@micaela_nortje)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Anrich Nortje Latest Cricket News Paarl Royals Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Pretoria Capitals Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals SA20 SA20 2025 South Africa Viral Cricket Videos
You might also like
Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral
How to Watch India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Men’s Kho Kho Semifinals Match in Inaugural Tournament on TV
Sports

How to Watch India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Men’s Kho Kho Semifinals Match in Inaugural Tournament on TV
SA20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Telecast of South Africa T20 League Cricket Match
Cricket

SA20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Telecast of South Africa T20 League Cricket Match
India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash
Sports
Cricket

Cutest Video of Day! Young Pretoria Capitals Fan Gets Disappointed After His Side Loses to Paarl Royals by 8 Wickets in SA20 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral
How to Watch India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Men’s Kho Kho Semifinals Match in Inaugural Tournament on TV
Sports

How to Watch India vs South Africa Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of Men’s Kho Kho Semifinals Match in Inaugural Tournament on TV
SA20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Telecast of South Africa T20 League Cricket Match
Cricket

SA20 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Telecast of South Africa T20 League Cricket Match
India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash
Sports

India Women's Team Enters Final of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 With 66-16 Victory Over South Africa; Priyanka Ingle and Co to Face Nepal in Summit Clash

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Premier League
100K+ searches
La Liga
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
FC Barcelona
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
Google Trends Google Trends
Premier League
100K+ searches
La Liga
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Barcelona
20K+ searches
FC Barcelona
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Virat KohliElon MuskNarendra ModiSalman KhanMakar SankrantiPongalMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetBigg Boss 18ICC Champions Trophy 2025LohriDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel