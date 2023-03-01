India are currently playing in the 3rd Test against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Having won the toss, India opted to bat first. However, now they are in a spot of bother after losing five wickets within the first hour of play. At the time of filing this report, India are 51-5. Virat Kohli 11*(16) and Srikar Bharat 2*(6) are currently in the crease. Matthew Kuhnemann has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia so far. The left-arm spinner took three wickets. Meanwhile veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon took two wickets.

India Lose Five Wickets Within the First Hour of Play

Third wicket for Matthew Kuhnemann as India lose half their side in the first session of day one 😶#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | 📝 https://t.co/FFaPxt9fIY pic.twitter.com/iD0gJgaXI1 — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)