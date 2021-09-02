Moeen Ali on Thursday, produced an athletic effort to take a catch lowdown to his right side to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane during the first day of the fourth Test at the Oval. While some have argued that it was a very good catch, there were also people who have protested against the decision, saying that the catch wasn't clean.

'Another paltry score....'

Poor shot by Rahane, excellent catch by Moeen Ali, and India hurtling towards another paltry score. Well past first innings fiasco at Leeds, but unlikely India will get 300-something to give their bowlers something to defend — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 2, 2021

A smart low catch!

Rahane edges Overton low to third slip, where Moeen Ali takes a smart low catch. India in bother at 117-6. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 2, 2021

'Cracking catch'

YESS. Well in Craig Overton with the bounce, but cracking catch Moeen Ali 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Mark (@margunson86) September 2, 2021

While some argued that it wasn't a catch:

Not clean catch ! RAHANE ! MOEEN Ali shame you man ! It was not clean catch, how could you ask for wicket ? #INDvENG #IndvsEng #EngvInd #EngvsInd #indiavsEngland — 🇮🇳 Mayank (Petrol++) (@Mayankaryan084) September 2, 2021

'Wasn't a fair catch'

England Umpires are not true to their profession. That wasnt fair catch by moeen Ali. Wrong decision on umpire calls , No fans will be after seeing this👏 #ENGvIND #IndvsEng — Yash Agarwal (@Adenovayash) September 2, 2021

