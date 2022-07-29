Rohit Sharma is enjoying a brilliant game against West Indies as the Indian skipper scored a sensational century to put his team in a commanding position. However, West Indies have managed to keep the run rate in check with wickets st regular intervals.

An eventful start in the first T20I of the series. Two wickets and big hits with a lot more in store for us ahead. Watch the India tour of West Indies, only on #FanCode👉https://t.co/RCdQk1l7GU@BCCI @windiescricket#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Ua5M5FodRh — FanCode (@FanCode) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)