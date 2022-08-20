Indian skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. The visitors have made just one chance as Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the hosts have made two changes to their team.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Captain KL Rahul wins the toss and we will bowl first in the 2nd ODI. Live - https://t.co/RDdvga1BXI #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/7vF1riOxD9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2022

