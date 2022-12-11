Bowling unit of India Women fail again as they managed to take only one wicket of Australia Women with the visitors cruising to a big total of 187/1 at the end of 20 overs in the first innings of the 2nd T20I in Mumbai. Like the 1st T20I, Australia Women use the batting friendly conditions to their advantage. Beth Mooney (54-ball 82) made it big again and this time helped well by Tahlia McGrath (51-ball 70). India Women will have a tough challenge in hand in chasing down this big total. Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 1st Test, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named As Replacement; KL Rahul Named Captain

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2022 Innings Update

2nd T20I: Australia post 187/1 in 20 overs 🏏#TeamIndia needs 188 runs to win!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wNA8WvLHmk — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 11, 2022

