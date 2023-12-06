Danielle Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored half-centuries as they powered England to 197/6 in the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 on December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium. The two batters joined forces when England were reeling after having lost two early wickets and stitched a 138-run stand off 87 balls to help the side be on top for most of the match. Although both batters were dismissed at the end, Amy Jones' 23 off 9 balls helped England gain the momentum that helped them finish on a high. For India, Renuka Singh Thakur starred with figures of 3/27. Saika Ishaque Picks Up Her Maiden International Wicket, Dismisses Danielle Wyatt to Achieve Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 Innings Update

Innings Break! 3⃣ wickets for Renuka Singh Thakur 2⃣ wickets for Shreyanka Patil 1⃣ wicket for Saika Ishaque Target 🎯 for #TeamIndia - 198 Over to our batters now 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/W69UaozmgU#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/IiZdj9gDDG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 6, 2023

