Harmanpreet Kaur, the India Women's National Cricket Team captain has won the toss and chose to bat first against the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the one-off Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, June 28. After sealing the ODI series, India Women will now be looking forward to prevailing in the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024. Annerie Dercksen is making her debut for South Africa Women. Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional, Virat Kohli Tries to Cheer Him Up on Way to Dressing Room After India Qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 Final (Watch Video).

India Women's National Cricket Team (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Satheesh Shubha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women's National Cricket Team (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Nonkulueko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune

Watch IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Toss Video:

🚨 Toss Update from Chennai 🚨



Captain @ImHarmanpreet has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against South Africa.



Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/4EU1Kp7wJe #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/mFyKdNqOI5— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2024

