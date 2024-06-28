Rohit Sharma, the India National Cricket Team captain got emotional after India beat the England National Cricket Team by 68 Runs to seal a spot in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final. Rohit Sharma was sitting in the dressing room and as other teammates were passing by, Rohit got emotional and Virat Kohli stopped by to cheer him up. India will face the South Africa National Cricket Team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. Stump Mic Catches Rohit Sharma Saying 'Upar Daale Toh Deta Hu Naa' to Suryakumar Yadav, Smashes Next Ball for Six During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional

Rohit Sharma crying 😭😭😭??? pic.twitter.com/bbtRGTwNcK— Jon | Michael | Tyrion (@tyrion_jon) June 27, 2024

