India is all set to start their Test cricket season with the series against Bangladesh at their home. The first Test of the India vs Bangladesh Test series 2024 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the series, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association released the tickets for the upcoming Test match. The lowest ticket price of the IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 is 1000 INR and the highest ticket price is 15000 INR. The tickets are already live and are available on Paytm Insider. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024: Rishabh Pant Returns, Yash Dayal Receives Maiden Call-Up as BCCI Announces 16-Member Squad for Series Opener in Chennai.

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Tickets Available On Paytm Insider

🎟️ 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗔 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗨𝗞! Ticket sales are now live on https://t.co/mbuNYTxpio for the first Test between India and Bangladesh, starting on Sep 19th. 🔗 Link to buy tickets: https://t.co/McNO9GvNRn#INDvBAN #TNCA #TamilNaduCricket pic.twitter.com/MBhS2T5T7X — TNCA (@TNCACricket) September 9, 2024

IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Ticket Prices

➡️ Here are the general instructions for the fans attending the match. pic.twitter.com/ni0FNPwlVt — TNCA (@TNCACricket) September 9, 2024

