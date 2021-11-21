India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan have been included in the Indian playing XI in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul respectively. For New Zealand, Tim Southee misses out as Mitchell Santner would be leading the side.

Toss Report:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

