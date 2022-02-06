India became the first team to play 1000 ODI matches and achieved that feat during the first One Day International clash against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the game.

#TeamIndia first played an ODI in 1974 & today we've reached a momentous occasion of 1000th ODI.👏👏 Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & Head Coach Rahul Dravid share their thoughts on the landmark. 👍- By @Moulinparikh Watch the special feature 🎥 🔽 #INDvWIhttps://t.co/Gb7gN9xrOP pic.twitter.com/d4lkvJ5EHb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)