The India national cricket team was hosted by the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg ahead of the IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 on Friday, November 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share pictures of the India national cricket team's visit to the consulate general where the players and staff had a good time and were treated to a sumptuous dinner. India have a 2-1 lead in the four-match series heading into the final game which will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024, Johannesburg Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa Match at The Wanderers Stadium.

India Cricket Team at Consulate General of India in Johannesburg

A lovely evening at Joburg 😊 The Consulate General of India, Johannesburg hosted #TeamIndia for dinner yesterday ahead of the fourth T20I. #SAvIND | @indiainjoburg pic.twitter.com/6xpETwijIF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)