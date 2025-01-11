India's squad for the much-awaited T20I series against England has been announced. Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action in international cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, has been selected in the India national cricket team for the five-match series. Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a pretty successful time as captain, will continue to lead the India national cricket team in the five-match series. Dhruv Jurel and Harshit Rana have been included in India's T20I squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had an impressive outing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, also has found a place in the squad. The IND vs ENG T20I series starts on January 22. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India's Squad for T20I Series Against England Announced

