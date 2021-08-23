With the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 inching closer, Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for their matches in the UAE. The five-time winners are sweating it all out in the nets session to clinch victory yet again this year. In a video shared by the franchise, Mumbai Indians bowler Rahul Chahar claims that the conditions look favourable for the team and will definitely help them guard their success in this season. MI bowling coach Zaheer Khan is seen giving important advice ahead of the tournament.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

