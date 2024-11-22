With IPL mega auction dates approaching, fans will be pleased to know that the dates for the IPL 2025 are also released. As per a report from ESPN, the IPL 2025 will start on March 14 while the final of the tournament will be played on May 25. Interestingly the dates of the previous IPL seasons were normally revealed one month before the actual start of the tournament. As per the report, the dates for the three seasons are revealed with the start dates in the month of March and the final in the month of May. The IPL 2025 mega auction dates are already confirmed and will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer Added To Auction Player List Days Ahead of Indian Premier League Players’ Bidding Event.

IPL 2025 Dates As per Report

