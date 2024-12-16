Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan pointed out a major flaw in India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli's technique while facing the outside off-stump deliveries during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Irfan Pathan shared a story on his Instagram where he pointed out Kohli's back shoulder was dropping towards the off-side. After scoring a crucial century in the opening Test, Kohli has once again failed to score runs against the off-side deliveries from the Australian seamers. The great batter was dismissed similarly in the second Test in Adelaide and the first innings of the third Test in Brisbane. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood Dismiss Star India Batter During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 3rd Test.

Irfan Pathan's Instagram story on Virat Kohli. (Photo credits: Instagram/irfanpathan_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)