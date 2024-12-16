Josh Hazlewood trapped Virat Kohli with a ball outside off stump and Alex Carey was behind the stumps to take an easy catch. The star batsman of the India National Cricket Team was once again dismissed by a delivery which was outside off stump. This will give the Australia National Cricket Team a significant boost in the 3rd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match. India lost three wickets in quick succession after pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are doing their job very well. And India once again is under pressure. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Star Indian Batter Gets Dismissed For One Attempting to Play Expansive Drive Against Mitchell Starc During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Watch Virat Kohli Wicket Video Here:

Josh Hazlewood gets Virat Kohli!



The Australians are up and about on Day Three. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/sq6oYZmZAz— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2024

