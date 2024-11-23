As Indian bowlers failed to pick Australia's final wicket in the first innings of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Day 2, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana engaged in healthy banter during second-half of the morning session. Starc reminded Rana about which of the two pacers was quick after the Indian debutant put his tongue out after nearly dismissing his former KKR teammate. Both players played crucial roles in KKR's IPL 2024 winning campaign. Jasprit Bumrah Completes Five-Wicket Haul Dismissing Alex Carey on Day of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Mitchell Starc's Reminder To Harshit Rana

Mitch Starc offers a little warning to Harshit Rana 😆#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KoFFsdNbV2— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2024

