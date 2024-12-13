Jason Gillespie has resigned as the head coach of Pakistan's Test team ahead of the SA vs PAK Test series. This decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their official website in a statement. The PCB's statement also informed that Aaqib Javed, who had taken charge of Pakistan cricket team's white-ball teams after the tour of Australia, will also be the interim red-ball head coach for the two Tests against South Africa. The SA vs PAK Test series gets underway from December 26. PCB Refutes Report on Aaqib Javed Replacing Jason Gillespie as Pakistan Cricket Team's Coach, Confirms Former Australian Cricketer to Continue in South Africa Test Series.

Jason Gillespie Resigns as Pakistan's Test Head Coach, Aaqib Javed Handed Charge on Interim Basis

Pakistan make management change ahead of South Africa Tests after head coach steps down ⬇https://t.co/mpwZUdSNWG — ICC (@ICC) December 12, 2024

