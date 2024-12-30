India's lone warrior in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah, for the second time, inked his name on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) honours board after clinching 5 for 57 in Australia's second innings of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. Earlier, Bumrah took six for 33 in the 2018 Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at MCG, which the visiting team won by 137 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Travis Head Shortlisted for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2024 Award.

Jasprit Bumrah Gets Name Inked On MCG Honours Board

The name we all felt like we were waiting for. Jasprit Bumrah, 5/57 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/7WuGONhrnB — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 30, 2024

