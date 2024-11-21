Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 is going to get underway. The India vs Australia 1st Test will be played at the Perth Stadium from Friday, November 22. Ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins and stand-in captain for India Jasprit Bumrah posed with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma did not travel to Australia for the IND vs AUS 1st Test as he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby boy. India Gear Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Opener; Virat Kohli in Spotlight As Jasprit Bumrah Takes Charge for Perth Test in Rohit Sharma’s Absence.

Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins Pose With Border-Gavaskar Trophy

