After winning the men's Test cricketer of the year, Jasprit Bumrah has been now awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year for his phenomenal performances across formats in 2024. Bumrah helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and then played a big role in Test cricket scalping 32 wickets in the recently finished Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The bowling talisman overcame fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root and Harry Brook to the title and is the fifth recipient of the award from India. Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year at ICC Awards 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah Wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Four match-winning nominees, but one stands above the rest 🏆 Unveiling the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy recipient for 2024 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/ijnsTutTuB — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2025

