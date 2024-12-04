Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns has been announced as the new captain of the Italy national cricket team in T20I format. The former Australia national cricket team player had earlier decided to play for Italy in international cricket in a bid to pay tribute to his late brother Dominik and also to help the European side qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The announcement was made by Cricket Italy on social media. Joe Burns thus takes over from Gareth Berg and his assignment as the Italy national cricket team T20I captain will start with the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers in June. Former Australian Cricketer Joe Burns To Represent Italy As Tribute to Late Brother Dominik Burns.

Ex-Australian Cricketer Joe Burns Named Italy's New T20I Captain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@cricket.italy)

