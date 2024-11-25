Debutant Harshit Rana, who claimed three wickets in the first innings, is still wicketless in the second and was seen pleading with Jasprit Bumrah to take a DRS call against Steve Smith, which the on-field umpire deemed not-out during IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 on Day 4. Rana could be heard pleading with Bumrah about the ball hitting Smith plumb in front of the stumps, which upon replay looked to drift down the leg side. Smith was eventually out to Mohammed Siraj. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Mohammed Siraj Removes Steve Smith As Australia Go Into Lunch at 104/5 on Day Four.

Harshit Rana Pleas With Jasprit Bumrah For DRS

🗣️ #HarshitRana: Kasam se bhaiyaa, bahot saamne hai! 😂 This iconic line always convinces boys in India to go for the review! 💪#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 1st Test, Day 4, LIVE NOW! #AUSvIND #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/h0WPe7idmU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2024

