Kedar Jadhav will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore again after he was signed by the franchise for Rs 1 crore. The right-hander has replaced David Willey in the RCB squad for the remainder of the tournament. Jadhav had earlier played 17 matches for RCB. With over 1,000 runs in the IPL to his name, he will be more than a useful asset to the franchise, which have their young Indian batters in poor form so far. 'Bro Is From Future!' Twitterati React As Fan Accurately Predicts Rohit Sharma's Score on Mumbai Indians Captain’s 36th Birthday.

Kedar Jadhav Joins RCB

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)