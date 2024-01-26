Kevin Sinclair went on to take his first-ever Test match wicket during day 2 of the 2nd Test between Australia and West Indies. Spinner Kevin Sinclair took the wicket of Australian opener Usman Khawaja and as soon as he took the wicket he celebrated in a very different way, Sinclair went on to hit a Somersault celebration in the middle of the ground. Sinclair sent back Khawaja for 75 runs. Bizarre! Alex Carey Survives Despite Ball Hitting Bail During AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)