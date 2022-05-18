Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last group match on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. While KKR still possesses the outside chance to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs, LSG have landed themselves into inconvenience after back to back defeats. The two teams will have to give their cent percent on Wednesday to keep their hopes of playoffs alive Meanwhile, here are some players to pick in your KKR vs LSG Fantasy Playing XI as the two teams take on each other. KKR vs LSG Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 66.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell (KKR)

The Caribbean stunner has given many match-winning performances in IPL 2022 including his recent show against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. Andre Russell thrashed SRH with both bat and ball as he scored 49 not out and later took three wickets in four overs to lead his team home in a crucial encounter. He is surely the show stealer from KKR and will be among the players to watch out for as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Sam Billings (KKR)

Apart from Andre Russell, Sam Billings also contributed in a total of 177 against SRH in their previous match. He scored 34 off 29 to aid KKR in reaching a defendable total. Sam Billings has been one of the impact batters for KKR in this season and is among the players to watch out for as they take on LSG in their next match on Wednesday.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Tim Southee (KKR)

Another impact performer for KKR, Tim Southee helped his team inch closer to the victory by taking two wickets against SRH in their previous match. Tim Southee is among our favourites to watch out for as KKR face SRH in their next match on Wednesday. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC and KKR of Making It To Last Four.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Deepak Hooda (LSG)

He performed decently against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on sunday after the early exit of top order from the crease. Deepak Hooda scored 59 from 39 which comprised two sixes and five fours to steady the shaky innings. He will be among the top players to watch out for as LSG take on KKR on Wednesday.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

He has been one of the versatile all-rounders in IPL 2022. Though Krunal Pandya didn't gave best of his performances against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match and scored just 25 runs without taking any wicket, he still remains our favourite pick in LSG vs KKR on Wednesday.

