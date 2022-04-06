Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rasikh Salam makes his debut for KKR as Pat Cummins replaces Tim Southee. Suryakumar Yadav returns for MI as Dewald Brevis makes his IPL debut replacing Tim David.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

