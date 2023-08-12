The Asia Cup starts from August 30, 2023, and Team India is yet to announce its squad for the continental tournament. Ahead of the tournament, India’s star cricketers, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are doing their best to recover from their injuries. The two cricketers are in a race against time to be fit for the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup. Ahead of the mega tournaments, the duo was reportedly spotting batting in the nets at the NCA. In a viral video the two can be seen batting against India’s young all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer, who turned bowler.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Spotted Batting in the Nets

Venkatesh Iyer is bowling with the flow and KL Rahul is batting with assurance at NCA. Good News for Indian Cricket Fans. pic.twitter.com/mO3Udg6GtV — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) August 11, 2023

