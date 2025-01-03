KL Rahul was dismissed for a low score by Mitchell Starc on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 on Friday, January 3. The right-hander, who showed patience early on and also left some deliveries outside the off-stump, attempted a flick shot off the ball which was full and on his pads. Unfortunately for him, he could not keep the ball to the ground and ended up handing a simple catch to Sam Konstas who pounced on the opportunity and completed the dismissal. KL Rahul was elevated to the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal after Rohit Sharma opted to rest but could make just four runs. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Decision On Steve Smith's Attempt as Virat Kohli Survives Close Call During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Watch KL Rahul's Wicket Here:

