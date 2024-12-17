After playing a brilliant innings under pressure, KL Rahul was sent back to the dressing room for 84 runs. The wickets for the India National Cricket Team kept falling, but KL Rahul stood his ground against the bowling lineup of the Australia National Cricket Team. Nathan Lyon bowled a good delivery which was misjudged by KL Rahul and because of which he edged the ball. Steve Smith was present on the slip and grabbed a stunning catch. Rohit Sharma-led India are in desperate need to win this match, but they are currently in a tough situation. Will It Rain in Brisbane During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 4? Check Live Weather Forecast.

Watch KL Rahul Wicket Video Here:

WHAT A CATCH FROM STEVE SMITH!



Sweet redemption after dropping KL Rahul on the first ball of the day.#AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/d7hHxvAsMd— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024

