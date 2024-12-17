Rain has been a continued problem in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, where apart from Day Ttwo all other days have seen the weather play spoilsport in parts. Day 3 witnessed India play merely 17-odd overs as rain played hide-and-seek with the players and match officials. Day Four also is expected to be marred with showers. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Remove India Captain Cheaply During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

The Brisbane weather for Day 4 is a mixed bag, with showers forecasted all across the days during various times. The rain is expected to make its presence felt in the first half of the day before moving away from the venue as evening approaches.

Brisbane Weather Live Updates For IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 4

Heavier rains are predicted for the final day of the Test, which is December 17, where the weather is expected to turn dark even before the first session of play, which could see a complete wash-out as well. However, Brisbane weather is known for its unpredictability.

As far as the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 is concerned, Australia are in the driver's seat, and will not mind taking a draw from the contest, while India who face an uphill task to survive, will be extremely disappointed with this performance.

