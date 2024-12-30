Rishabh Pant had some words of advice for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter urged his partner to be patient and not play rash shots or take risky runs. This happened in the second session on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. The stump microphone caught Rishabh Pant saying, "Koi jaldi nahi hai," (There's no hurry) to Yashasvi Jaiswal as the two went onto stitch an 88-run partnership that helped India go through the post-tea session without losing a wicket. Pant in the third session, tried to take the attack to part-time bowler Travis Head and was caught in the deep. 'I Believe in Myself, That's Why I'm Here' Yashasvi Jaiswal's Response to Mitchell Starc Caught On Stump Mic As They Engage in Banter Over Switching Bails During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant's Comments for Yashasvi Jaiswal Caught on Stump Mic

