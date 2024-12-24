In a massive boost for the India national cricket team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, star leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has resumed bowling at nets. This development comes after there were speculations that Kuldeep might be excluded from India's Champions Trophy squad due to a groin injury. The veteran cricketer suffered a groin injury during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru earlier this year. The leg-spinner got surgery done on the groin in Germany. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule has been announced by the apex cricket board. Team India's matches will be hosted in Dubai. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

Kuldeep Yadav Bowling at Nets

Kuldeep Yadav has started bowling in nets after the surgery! 🌟 Great news for India as we gear up for the Champions Trophy 2025! 🙌🏏#KuldeepYadav #ChampionsTrophy2025 #TeamIndia #Cricket pic.twitter.com/NgllvEb1vf — Salin khan (@Salin0786) December 24, 2024

