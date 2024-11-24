Liam Livingstone shared his immediate reaction after he was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a sum of Rs 8.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 24. The England all-rounder had played for Punjab Kings in the past and this time, he would be donning the RCB jersey in IPL 2025. Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, the England all-rounder shared three 'smiling face with heart eyes' emojis to share his thoughts. He also shared RCB's Instagram post on his Instagram story. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Liam Livingstone Reacts after RCB Sign Him at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

