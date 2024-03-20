Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul Offers Prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

KL Rahul was spotted offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple as the IPL 2024 dates are coming closer. Scroll down to have a look at the video.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 20, 2024 01:05 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was spotted at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple and was offering prayers ahead of the IPL 2024 season. KL Rahul with a mix of youngsters and experienced players in the team will lead his team through the IPL 2024 season and it will also be interesting to see them break their eliminator round curse. Rahul with his calm and composure can play a role of an important leader. ‘Family Time Over’, Suniel Shetty Supports Rohit Sharma Instead of Son-in-Law KL Rahul in Latest Deam11 Ad Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

