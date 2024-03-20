Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul Offers Prayers at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was spotted at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple and was offering prayers ahead of the IPL 2024 season. KL Rahul with a mix of youngsters and experienced players in the team will lead his team through the IPL 2024 season and it will also be interesting to see them break their eliminator round curse. Rahul with his calm and composure can play a role of an important leader. ‘Family Time Over’, Suniel Shetty Supports Rohit Sharma Instead of Son-in-Law KL Rahul in Latest Deam11 Ad Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)