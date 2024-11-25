Prince Yadav, who plays domestic cricket in India, will now be taking part in his first-ever IPL season. Lucknow Super Giants bagged the deal for the uncapped Indian all-rounder at the base price of INR 30 lakh. A flurry of INR 30 lakh buys can be seen by the IPL teams. This is Lucknow's second INR 30 lakh buy after young Akash Singh. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Yuvraj Chaudhary Signed By Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 Lakh; Abdul Basith, Chetan Sakariya and Sandeep Warrier Unsold.

Prince Yadav Team in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)