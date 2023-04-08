Delhi Capitals make a few changes in their lineup ahead of facing Rajasthan Royals away at the Barsapara stadium at Guwahati. They have a forced changed as Mitchell Marsh is off to Australia for his marriage. Rovman Powell comes in for him. While to reinforce the thin top order, Manish Pandey set to make his Delhi Capitals debut as Prithvi Shaw gets listed as Impact sub with DC bowling first. Sarfaraz Khan, failing to make any impact in the first two games, makes way for Lalit Yadav. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, have fielded their lineup without Devdutt Padikkal and has Sandeep Sharma making his RR debut replacing KM Asif.

RR vs DC Toss Update

