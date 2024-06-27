Marco Jansen was absolutely amazing as he completed his three-wicket haul during the SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final to dismantle the top order of the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. Jansen bowled three overs and only gave away 16 runs and took three wickets. The South Africa National Cricket Team bowled out Afghanistan for just 56 runs with their amazing bowling performance. South Africa chased the target in 8.5 overs to win the match by nine wickets. South Africa with the win qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final. Emotional Rashid Khan Spotted Holding Back Tears As Afghanistan Lose T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final to South Africa, Pic Goes Viral.

Marco Jansen Wins Man of the Match Award

